Afghanistan Gives UNSC Team Lists of Terrorists’ Hideouts

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2018 6:36 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has given the high delegation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) the lists of terrorists’ safe havens and activities, the Presidential Palace said.

Ghani held talks with senior members of UNSC and discussed on Afghanistan’s security situation, regional cooperation, fight against terrorism, corruption, fight against narcotics and peace dialogs in the past three years, the statement reads.

During the meeting, President Ghani has declared that Afghanistan had many progresses and achievements in regional and economic relations with the Asian countries including Russia, China and Iran.

The talks focused on political, security, socio-economic and human rights issues in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement after the delegation flew back to New York.

“Council members aimed to get a first-hand account of progress made by the Afghan National Unity Government, with the assistance of the international community, in addressing a wide range of interconnected challenges and to learn how the Security Council could further assist efforts on the ground,” UNAMA said.

The 15-member delegation included the president of UNSC Kairat Umarov and envoys from countries including U.S., China, U.K., Russia and France who arrived Kabul on Saturday.