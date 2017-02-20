Afghanistan Gives Pakistan List of 32 Terrorist Training Camps

Afghanistan provided Pakistan a list with the names of 85 terrorists and address of 32 terrorist centers belonging to Taliban and Haqqani network and asked for action, sources said.

Afghan Ministry of Foreign (MoF) in a press release said, “A list of 85 names of officials and members of Taliban and other terrorist groups including the Haqqani Network was given to Pakistan’s ambassador and asked for immediate actions by the Pakistani government.”

Kabul says the initial response by Pakistan has been positive and Afghanistan hopes that practical measures to be taken regarding this issue.

The Afghan government expressed optimism to jointly discuss and take measures with the Pakistan in the framework of quartet coordinated group about the lists of terror groups and concerns.

The press release has also warned that if violence continues against Afghan people, the country would attempt to take more actions against the terrorist groups and their supporters through international mechanism, particularly the ‘United Nations’.

In the meantime, An Afghan source says the perpetrators of suicide attacks on American University of Afghanistan and Kandahar bombings are also include in the list.

“Kabul has also delivered the list of 60 major attacks during 2016 to 2017 to Pakistan,” the source added.

Pakistan Army on Friday asked Kabul to hand over 76 terrorists hiding in Afghanistan and asked to take immediate action/be handed over to Pakistan.