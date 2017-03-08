Afghanistan Files Complain Against Pakistan in U.N.

Kabul formally complained to the United Nations against Islamabad over breaches of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity by Pakistani army.

Afghanistan has protested on recent unauthorized flight of Pakistani aircrafts over Afghan air-space and incessant shelling of Afghan territory by Pakistan army.

According to the text of complaint obtained by Ariana News, Pakistan has fired about 1,266 mortar and artillery shells during the last two months over Lal-poor, Goshta, Sarkanay and Khaas districts in eastern Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

The attacks have brought untold human suffering, including the loss of innocent lives, destruction of property and displacement of the local population.