Afghanistan Fails in Counter-Terrorism: Khawaja Asif

Pakistani Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif lashed out at the Afghan officials over their failure to take action against the terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Delivering a fiery speech in the National Assembly on the opening day of its spring session, the Pakistani defense minister declared that closing the border was Pakistan’s sovereign right and the government would take every step necessary to defend the “country’s interests”.

Mocking the Afghan government’s claim that it did not have control over the areas being used by the terrorists, he said: “If you have no control over the territories, stop calling them part of Afghanistan.”

Afghan Ministry of Foreign in reaction to Asif remarks said that supporters of terrorism is clear to the world. According to spokesman of the foreign ministry, these baseless accusations are not the solution for Afghanistan’s problems.

“These accusations are baseless. Afghanistan has never give terrorist safe havens. Afghan people and the world know who is the main supporter of terrorism,” said Shekib Mustaghni, spokesman of MoF.

With expansion of Daesh group in Afghanistan and insecurity expanding in border parts of Afghanistan, the country made more efforts and attempts to find solutions for the war in Afghanistan.