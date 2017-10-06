Afghanistan Expresses Dissatisfaction on Fulfillment of Commitments by Int. Community

(Last Updated On: October 06, 2017 5:52 pm)

Reporting on the achievements of the two-day Senior Officials Meeting (SOM), the Minister of Finance Eklil Hakimi on Friday expressed Afghanistan’s dissatisfaction on fulfillment of some commitments by the International Community.

“It was agreed that 80 percent of the financial supports must be based on Afghan government priorities. We have some friend countries who have fulfilled their commitments more than 80 percent, but there are some other friends which have not fulfilled even 50 percent of their commitments,” Minister Hakimi told reporters in a press conference in Kabul.

The United Nation Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, also spoke at the conference and assessed Afghanistan’s achievements as positive.

Yamamoto said that during the meeting the challenges in terms of reforms and development were clearly defined, and solutions were presented. He added that the international community is confident that Afghanistan will make progress in years ahead.

The third Senior Officials Meeting held in Kabul on Wednesday and Thursday where representatives from 50 countries and international organizations participated and discussed about progress on reforms and challenges ahead. The participants also reaffirmed their partnership and commitment to Afghanistan’s long-term development.

By Hesamuddin Hesam & Bais Hayat