Afghanistan, EU Signs Cooperation Pact at Munich Conference

Afghanistan and European Union have signed a cooperation pact at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) aimed at long-term civil reforms in Afghanistan.

The Cooperation Agreement on Partnership and Development (CAPD) was signed between the Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi and EU foreign policy chief and Vice-President of the EU Federica Mogherini on Saturday in Munich.

“The pact officially defines the EU cooperation with Afghanistan,” President Ghani’s office said in a statement.

According to the Afghan government, the agreement provides the basis for developing a mutually beneficial relationship on an increasing range of areas such as the rule of law, health, rural development, education, science and technology, as well as actions to combat corruption, money laundering, the financing of terrorism, organized crime and narcotics.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam