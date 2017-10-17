Afghanistan Elected to UN Human Rights Council for First Time

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2017 8:54 am)

Afghanistan won a key election by securing a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council which was held in New York city.

There were five candidates contesting for four Asia-Pacific seats on the Council. Apart from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal and Qatar also won seats on the Council. Malaysia, with 129 vote, could not get elected.

All of the Human Rights Council’s members are elected by the world body’s General Assembly, and it has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year.

In the last seven decades into the UN, Afghanistan has gone through a journey of peace, stability and some degree of development in the 1950s to the 1970s; followed by an era of political instability and conflict, including times of discrimination and oppression of the people, in particular girls and women during the Taliban rule in the late 90s.