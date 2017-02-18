Afghanistan Calls on Pakistan for Joint Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The Afghan government in reaction to a deadly suicide attack in Pakistan emphasized on the need to jointly fight against terrorism without making any distinction between good and bad terrorists.

A statement released by the Presidential Palace on Friday said, the latest terrorist attack in Pakistan prove that terrorism does not recognize any border and geography, because it is the enemy of humanity.

According to the statement the suicide attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalander shrine in southern Sindh province in Pakistan and the suicide attack on Karte Shaki Shrine in Kabul were both performed by the joint enemy of the two country, aimed at damaging religious locations and creating dissension between people of the two countries.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Following the attack Pakistan on Friday summoned officials from Afghanistan embassy and asked them to take action to handover 76 terrorists to Islamabad which claimed are hiding in Afghanistan.

In response to Pakistan’s action the Afghan government statement said, “Afghanistan has condemned and practically put up all-inclusive efforts against terrorism without differentiating between good and bad terrorists. The Afghan Government has never allowed any individual or terrorist outfit to carry out terrorist activities inside its soil nor has it allowed its soil to be used for any terrorist acts or against any country”.

Kabul further asked Islamabad to take practical measures against all terrorist groups without any distinction and regardless of their locations and targets.

“Afghanistan once again demands Pakistan to take practical measures and initiate effective counter-terrorism efforts against all those terrorist groups which operate in Pakistan and pose a threat to security and stability of Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.

Written by: Hesamuddin Hesam