Afghan Upper House Approves Asset Registration of Gov’t Officials

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2017 2:20 pm)

The Upper House of the parliament or Meshrano Jirga approved asset registration act of government officials after bringing some amendments into the act proposed by a legislative decree of the president.

Some members of the House reiterated that asset registration of government officials play a crucial rule in terms of preventing corruptions and stressed that the act should be implemented evenly without any distinction.

The act which was proposed through a presidential decree had previously been passed by the Lower House or Wolesi Jirga. However, it has been amended partially by the members of the Upper House.

Prohibiting the gov’t officials from running multiple tasks at the same time is said to be one of the amendments made today by the Upper House.

“Asset registration of gov’t officials is very critical in order to prevent the corruption”, said Aziza Musleh, a member of the Upper House.

Hasibullah Kalimzai, another member of the House, called for integration of Gov’t Officials Asset Registration and Anti-Corruption authorities. He said that it will be highly efficient for fighting corruption.

The act is supposed to be finalized and reviewed by a joint committee of Afghan National Assembly (Wolesi Jirga and Meshrano Jirga).