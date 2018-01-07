Afghan Senators Welcomed Trump’s Tough Stand on Pakistan

(Last Updated On: January 07, 2018 6:12 pm)

Afghan Senators at the Upper House of the Parliament have welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s stand on Pakistan, saying Afghanistan should use this golden opportunity.

They emphasized that the Afghan government and politicians must use U.S. recent position on Pakistan for the national interests.

“We welcome U.S. stand against Pakistan. Now is the time for Pakistan isolation. They country has always interfered in Afghanistan’s affairs,” said Senator Nadir Baloch.

US President Donald Trump in his speech criticized Pakistan for harboring the terrorists.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more,” President Trump first tweet of 2018 reads.

The tweet was loved by nearly quarter-million Americans and retweeted 83,000 times in less than 24 hours.

In the meantime, the second deputy speaker of Senate, Muhammad Asef Sidiqi noted that forming coalitions in the current situation is not in interest of the country and the politician parties must attempt for strengthening the system and the national interests.

“Serious measures should be taken for the strengthening of the current system that the biggest challenges eliminate in the nearest time,” Sidiqi said.

Afghan Senators stressed that Pakistan has always used Afghan refugees as a pressure against Afghanistan. The government should provide facilities for Afghan refugees to return back to the country.