Afghan Security Officials Failed to Ensure Security: MPs

Members of the lower house of the parliament have expressed concerns over the ongoing insecurity condition in the country, saying Afghan security officials failed to ensure security and foil the terrorist attacks, asking the Government no to stay silent or to only condemn the terrorist attacks.

MP Nazifa Zaki said, “A lot of innocent people were killed in 400 beds Hospital attack, there were some internal individuals who helped the terrorists enter the Hospital, where is our discovery department, people are out of tolerance and tired of the situation.”

“Our security departments are waiting to see terrorists inside the Presidential palace, otherwise no other parts of the country is safe, members at the lower house of the parliament should not stay silent over this issue, a decision should be taken because our people are paying the price every day.” Member of the lower house Abdul Rahim Ayubi said.

Meanwhile some members at the Wolesi Jirga insisted the Afghan security officials do not have the intention, wills or management to ensure security.

Lawmaker Fawzia Kofi said, “ Our Afghan security officials are incapable and are failing one, the 400 beds Hospital terrorist attack indicates that how the terrorists reach inside the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital and kill the people, and it’s surprising that only Government can do is to condemn the terrorist attacks.”

Amid MP Kubra Mustafavi said, “Enemies of Afghanistan should understand that they can never change the wills of the people by carrying out the terrorist attacks, people are demanding a welfare Afghanistan if they lose dozen more.”

Its said that terrorist groups are preparing for severe spring offensive against Afghan Government though the Government assures that effective security plans for ensure security is underway.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee