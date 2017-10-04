Afghan Security Forces Recaptured Fandoqestan Valley of Ghor Province

(Last Updated On: October 04, 2017 9:24 am)

Afghan security forces have recaptured the Fandoqestan valley of Ghor province that had fallen to Taliban few days ago, local officials said.

Parwan security commander, Ziaulrahman Fayez Sayeed Khaili said the armed Taliban insurgents have abandoned and escaped the valley.

According to statistics, Afghan forces have killed at least 13 Taliban and wounded 17 others during their operation in the valley.

Sayeed Khaili further added that one Afghan soldier has also martyred during the operation.

The Fundoqestan valley is one of the eighteen valleys of the Ghorband valley in Parwan province, which has been under massive attacks by the Taliban’s terrorist group, supported by the Hizb-e-Islami fighters and the people of the Sardar-e area.

The Fundoqestan valley is located in the southern part of the Seyah Gerd district and also borders the Shinwar district.

