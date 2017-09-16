Afghan President Ghani ‘Likely’ to Meet Trump in New York

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2017 5:20 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ‘likely’ to meet U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MoFA) said Saturday.

Ghani will leave Kabul for New York on Sunday to attend the 72th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Deputy Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sebghatullah Ahmadi said. Adding that the President is ‘likely’ to meet Trump on the sidelines of the event.

The President would deliver a speech at the assembly and he would also meet with heads of other countries attending the assembly, MoFA said.

During the three-day visit, Ghani would be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and other high-ranking governmental officials.

This will be the first trip for Afghan President to the United States after the Trump Administration’s inauguration.

Afghan parliamentarians believe Ghani’s participation at the UN general assembly would be “effective” for the future of the country, as “it will convince the United States to improve the ongoing situation and to ensure peace & stability in the region,” said MP Sayed Ikram.

“The President’s main focus at the UN assembly should be on the insurgents’ hideouts that must be targeted literally,” said MP Semin Barakzai.

According to MoFA, the President’s speech at the assembly would be on recent developments in the region and about new U.S. strategy for Afghanistan.

By Shakib Mahmud