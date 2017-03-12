Breaking News
Afghan Police Arrest Nine Drug Smugglers in 24 Hours

Afghan counter-narcotics special operation police have arrested nine drug smugglers during the past 24 hours.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement on Sunday said,” In past 24 hours, Afghan Counter-Narcotics Special Operation Police carried out 10 successful operations in Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Badakhshan and Farah provinces, arresting nine drug smugglers”.

During these operations, police have seized 42 kilos of opium and two vehicles, the statement added.

Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium, which is the main ingredient in heroin.

Poppy production is considered as a major source of income for the Taliban militants as well.

According to a UN report released by the end of 2016, the opium production in Afghanistan has increased by 43% in the past year due to poor security condition.

