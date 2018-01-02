Afghan Gov’t Welcomes Trump’s Stand on Pakistan

Afghan presidency says the U.S. President Donald Trump’s stand on Pakistan is the result of Afghanistan’s “active and successful” foreign policy.
Trump’s stand against Pakistan is “the result of Afghan government’s active and successful foreign policy and the sacrifices of Afghan Defense and Security forces, said the Afghan President’s Office Acting Spokesman, Shah Hussian Murtazawi. “It is the reason that now world have reached into an accurate assessment on the situation in the region.”
Trump in his tweet accused Pakistan ‘a key U.S. anti-terrorism ally’ of taking American leaders for “fools” and providing terrorists from neighboring Afghanistan “safe haven.”
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he angrily tweeted.
In reaction, Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in his own tweet, wrote that his government was preparing a response that “will let the world know the truth.”
Pakistan foreign office, meanwhile, summoned the U.S. ambassador David Hale to explain Trump’s tweet, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad confirmed the meeting took place.
The U.S. has long accused Pakistan of harboring militants who attacks in Afghanistan, but Islamabad denies the charges.
In August, the United States said it would hold up $255 million in military assistance for Pakistan until it cracks down on extremists threatening Afghanistan.