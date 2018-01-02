Afghan Gov’t Welcomes Trump’s Stand on Pakistan

Trump’s stand against Pakistan is “the result of Afghan government’s active and successful foreign policy and the sacrifices of Afghan Defense and Security forces, said the Afghan President’s Office Acting Spokesman, Shah Hussian Murtazawi. “It is the reason that now world have reached into an accurate assessment on the situation in the region.”

Trump in his tweet accused Pakistan ‘a key U.S. anti-terrorism ally’ of taking American leaders for “fools” and providing terrorists from neighboring Afghanistan “safe haven.”