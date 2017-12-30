Afghan Former Spy Chief Accuses Hekmatyar of Lobbying For ISIS

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2017 3:20 pm)

Hekmatyar has been lobbying and bargaining for the release of twenty plus Islamic State suspects who are in the custody of Afghan government, said Amrullah Saleh, a former Spy Chief of Afghanistan.

He also claimed that Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, has maintained ties with the ISIS suspects before and after his reconciliation with the National Unity Government(NUG).

According to Mr. Saleh who had been in charge of heading Afghan intelligence agency or the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the cases of these terrorists have not been deliberately handed over the courts system as the result of Hekmatyar’s interference.

” None have been referred to the court system in order to cover up their affiliation with Hekmatyar & save the deal”, Saleh noted in a tweet on Friday, December 29.

The remarks by former Afghan Spy Chief comes after Kabul was recently targeted by a series of Islamic State of Khurasan (ISKP) or Daesh attacks. The latest one which was carried out in Shiite dominated neighborhood of Kabul city claimed the lives of at least 50 people and injured more than 80 others.

Gulbudin Hekmatyar, who struggled to fight against the government of Afghanistan and international forces in Afghanistan after 2001 for several years, once had declared allegiance to the Islamic State terror group before his reconciliation with the government.

Releasing the longtime detained Hezb-e-Islami militants and commanders and excluding them from prosecution is said to be a key terms of the peace deal with NUG.

Reportedly, dozens of Hezbe-e-Islami prisoners are set to be released from the custody of Afghan government in the coming days.

Hezb-e-Islami Gulbudin Hekmatyar (HIG) has yet to make any reactions or comments regarding these recently remarks of Mr. Saleh.