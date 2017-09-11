Afghan Foreign Minister Meets with National Security Advisor of India

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2017 1:44 pm)

Afghan foreign minister, Salahuddin Rabbani met on Monday with the national security advisor of India Ajit Doval in his residence.

The Afghanistan Foreign Ministry in a press released said that in the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on security and political issues, as well as emphasized the need for unyielding fight against terrorism.

India already has a $2 billion cooperation programme with Afghanistan and trains Afghan police and army officers at military colleges in India.

India has also given four military helicopters to Afghanistan which has been trying to strengthen its air power following significant cut in NATO forces. The last of the four Mi 24 attack chopper was given in November 2016.