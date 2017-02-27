Afghan Forces Launch Large-Scale Operation in Baghlan

Afghan forces have launched a massive anti-insurgent military operation in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province to clear the area from militants.

Dand Ghori, Dahana Ghori, and Dand Shahabuddin were among contested areas between the Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents in the past.

Officials said the operation started in Dand Ghori and will be extended to other areas until insurgents eliminated.

Reports suggest that governmental forces have launched offensive attacks to wipe out the insurgents.

According to the reports Afghan forces are fighting day and night in Dand Ghori to push the insurgents back.

The majority of residents in Dand-e-Ghori and adjoining areas have complained of Taliban harsh policies imposed on people, demanding the government wipe out the armed militants from the area.

Wali Khan who is a resident of Dand Ghori told Ariana News that his house was a Taliban station for 13 days, but now it is a temporary station for governmental forces.

However Afghan forces have launched large-scale operation against Taliban militants in Baghlan insecure areas, but Taliban groups are still controlling some parts of the district.

Reported by: Ali Asghari and Saifulrahman Fazel