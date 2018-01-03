Afghan Forces ‘Intensify Winter Offensive’ Against Terror Groups

(Last Updated On: January 03, 2018 6:59 pm)

Afghan security forces have stepped up “winter offensives” against the insurgent groups this season, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

“Afghan forces’ military operations began since the beginning of the winter season and they conduct at least 12 to 18 operations each day,” said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman of MoD.

Waziri believes that Afghan security forces will have no challenge in the upcoming season with the defeat of armed oppositions.

Meanwhile, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East wants a more aggressive Afghan military pressuring Taliban and other insurgents during this winter.

Afghan forces must “keep the pressure on all the time and work to gain the upper hand as quickly as we can. So that as we get into this next fighting season we can build on the initiative,” General Joseph Votel said.

Afghan analysts also said the escalated Afghan winter offensives can weaken the insurgents’ activities.

Winter in mountainous Afghanistan, with extremely cold temperatures and deep snow, generally makes military offensives difficult and a reduced level of fighting during the winter is customary.

In past years, Taliban fighters often shifted their bases to western areas of Pakistan to wait for spring thaws before returning to fight in Afghanistan.

However, the winter offensive still has been challenging for the Afghan military, making it much more difficult for senior officers to plan attacks and to transfer wounded soldiers from the battlefield.