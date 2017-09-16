Afghan Forces’ Airstrike Kills 5 Taliban in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2017 1:07 pm)

At least 5 Taliban fighters were killed in Afghan forces’ airstrike in Miryano area of Andar district of Ghazni province, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

MoI in a press release said that at least two terrorist were also wounded in the incident and a number of arms and weapons were also seized by Afghan forces.

Ghazni is mostly known a haven for al Qaeda and other allied jihadist groups. The presence of al Qaeda, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and Lashkar-e-Taiba cells have been detected in the districts of Andar, Deh Yak, Gelan, Ghazni, Shah Joy, and Waghaz

The armed Taliban group has long viewed Ghazni as one of four key provinces in Afghanistan.