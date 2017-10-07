Afghan Forces’ Airstrike Kills 17 Taliban in Urozgan

(Last Updated On: October 07, 2017 11:15 am)

At least 17 armed Taliban militants were killed in a airstrike carried out by Afghan air forces in Chora district of Urozgan province, the local officials said.

Afghan security officials noted 10 other Taliban insurgents were wounded during the airstrike and a number of their arms and weapons were damaged and destroyed.

The armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.

Uruzgan is one of the most insecure provinces in southern Afghanistan.

Last year, the Taliban attacked several districts of the province and reached at the gates of the city of Trincote, but failed as a result of facing the International forces’ airstrikes.