Afghan Forces Accept Leaving Bases to Taliban In Some Cases

HELMAND - 06 - 03 - 2017__DARI - SOT.mpg_snapshot_00.03_[2017.03.07_16.40.19]Afghan security forces in Helmand province accept that in some cases they are obliged to leave areas under the control of government to Taliban.

They called the reason of leaving the areas to Taliban, the lack of coordination among the police and army, the low presence of troops in shields, and shortcomings in arrival of aids on time.

“The main reason that we leave the areas to Taliban is the lack of coordination among police and the army that cannot maintain the controlled areas,” said one of the Afghan soldiers in Helmand.

In the latest attacks on central Helmand, government forces leave nearly 150 bases to Taliban without any clashes, while the governor of Helmand says Afghan troops have given money to protect these bases.

“We had hundreds of military bases in Khanshin and Garmsir routes to Lashkargah, but nearly 150 bases left to Taliban without any resistances. We will introduce the blamed soldiers to general attorney,” said Hayatullah Hayat, governor of Helmand.

Afghan security forces recently had no advances in first line of war and have taken defensive strategy.

