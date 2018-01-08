Afghan Elite Forces Launched ‘Over 500 Offensives’ since Last 10 Months

(Last Updated On: January 08, 2018 5:28 pm)

The Afghan Special Forces have conducted over 500 operations against militants across the country, since last 10 months, the Commander and Chief of Special Operation Military Corps said Monday.

Besmillah Waziri said the military raid were being launched from their permanent headquarters based in 14 provinces.

“We have conducted 147 special and 487 supportive operations,” Commander Waziri said. “6101 militants have been killed, 3285 injured and 443 more arrested during these operations.”

Based on the government’s plan, the Afghan Special Forces is expected to be better equipped and have high capabilities in upcoming years.