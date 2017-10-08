Afghan Athlete Yasin Qaderi Wins Gold At World Amateur Championships

(Last Updated On: October 08, 2017 2:36 pm)

Afghan bodybuilder, Ahmad Yasin Salik Qaderi Won a gold at the ongoing 9th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships (WBPF) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

In the men’s 90kg class, Qaderi won his gold medal and the title of “Mr Muscle”.

Among all champions of ‘overall’ classes, Qaderi also got the title of the “champion of all champions”.

The ninth edition of the event has brought an estimated 500 athletes from more than 60 countries in 39 categories.

In August, the Mr. Afghanistan title winner Yasin Qaderi also won gold medal at the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship in South Korea.

Bodybuilding is one of the Afghanistan’s most popular sports, even permitted during the Taliban regime.

Although bodybuilding was allowed under Taliban rule in the country, men were required to wear long trousers rather than skin-tight underpants.

Bodybuilding has a long, prominent place in modern Afghan history. During the Soviet times, when international heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger defined corporal prowess, weightlifting was one activity Afghans could use to defiantly challenge their Russian occupiers.