Afghan Athlete Win First Gold Medal of 2017 Asian Indoor Games

Afghan Athlete, Hussain Bakhsh Safari claimed home nation Afghanistan’s first gold medal of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) after teaming up to take top spot in the men’s Ju-Jitsu classic competitions.

Safari in his first match defeated Yazlav Ko Khor from Turkmenistan, then could succeed on second rival Arik Bikishov from Kyrgyzstan and at the finale, he crossed the Turkmen dragon Davut Narviyf and got the gold medal.

The gold medal-winning performance of Hussain Bakhsh Safari was the first medal for Afghanistan in the 2017 Turkmenistan Games.

This comes as President Ashraf Ghani leading a high-level government delegation left to Turkmenistan to attend the inauguration of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and encourage Afghan athletes.