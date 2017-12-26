ACCI Blasts Government over Growing Unemployment

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2017 7:02 pm)

An official in the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Tuesday claimed that unemployment crisis will continue in Afghanistan unless the government has not provided the investment opportunities for the private sector.

“The unemployment problem increases in the country day by day and we urge the government to pay serious attention to this issue,” ACCI Deputy Chief Khan Jan Alokozay said.

According to Mr. Alokozay, if government pave the way for the private sector, Afghan businessmen can solve this issue.

“We have capital in Afghanistan. Our capital is in Dubai and other foreign countries. If there is an opportunity inside the country, we can invest in Afghanistan and eradicate unemployment ,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA) says that the unemployment rate has peaked to 22.4 percent in Afghanistan, adding that the number is rapidly growing as more youths are graduating from educational institutions.

“If the development budget is spend completely and effectively, we can create about 300-400 thousand jobs annually,” MoLSA Minister Faizullah Zaki said.

Mr. Zaki emphasized that he is committed to work in coordination with the private sector in order to eliminate the unemployment issue.

As insecurity, lack of jobs in government and the private sector organizations increase, thousands of Afghans are fleeing the country to find a job and a peaceful life abroad.