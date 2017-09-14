ACB Voices Concern over ‘Politicization of Afghanistan Cricket’

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2017 6:45 pm)

The chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed concern over politicization of cricket in the country.

Shukrullah Atif Mashal on Thursday said that cricket is moving towards politicization in the country which he sees it detrimental to this great sport.

“Certain groups want to politicize this sport [cricket] and we urged all politicians and anti-government groups to preserve the symbol of unity,” Mashal said.

He said cricket brings happiness to the Afghan people and any sort of political influence needs to stay out of sports.

His remarks comes a day after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a security checkpoint en route to Kabul International Cricket Ground, during a Shpageeza Cricket League match between Boost Defenders and MIS Ainak Knights in Kabul.

The blast killed two civilians and a police officer and left 12 people injured, including two children. Two police officers were also among the wounded.

The league, comprises six teams and features about two dozen overseas players from South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Oman.

“Sport is not something that the anti-government groups could make use of it. We urge government leaders to ensure security of the players so we could maintain trust of the people,” said Baz Mohammad Mubariz, the acting head of Afghanistan MMA Federation.

Some popular Afghan sport athletes also expressed concern regarding the security of the players.

“We are deeply concerned, for god’s sake, please to do not link the sport to politics,” UFC fighter, Siyar Bahadurzada said.