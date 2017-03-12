Abdullah Urges for Independent Judiciary

Afghan Chief Executive on Sunday asked judicial institutions to maintain their independence in making decisions.

“The judiciary system must have its independence against any organ and there must be no interference in their affairs,” said CE Abdullah Abdullah who was speaking at a ceremony in Kabul under the name of “the Rule of Law and Justice”.

Abdullah also emphasized that justice will be implemented only when we eliminate oppression and corruption from the society.

At the same time, Afghan Vice President Sarwar Danish said that bringing reforms in judicial system is a need and complained about bribery.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Attorney General also vowed to strictly fight against corruption in the judicial system.

“the Government of Afghanistan is determined to fight against corruption, our justice system could remove Afghanistan’s name from the index of corrupt countries in six months,” said Mohammad Farid Hamidi, the Attorney General of the country.

These commitments come as widespread corruption is still considered as the main challenge in governmental institutions and Afghanistan remains still among top-10 corrupt countries.

By: Elaha Omari & Hesamuddin Hesam