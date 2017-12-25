Abdullah Rejects Having Hand Behind Noor’s Removal

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2017 6:25 pm)

The Chief Executive (CE) Abdullah Abdullah on Monday rejected the notion that he was involved behind Atta Mohammad Noor dismissal, adding that the governor of Balkh was directly negotiating with President Ashraf Ghani.

Speaking at the Council of Ministers Meeting, Abdullah said that dismissal of the governor of Balkh was not his decision, emphasizing that it was due to a resignation letter which was given by Mr. Noor to the President during his negotiations.

Abdullah claimed initially the Jamiat-i-Islami party agreed to the ouster of Mr. Noor but latter changed its stance.

“I always said that it must not happen but 15 days ago I agreed that his resignation must be announced after one week, the leadership of Jamiat was present while the decision was made,” Abdullah stated.

He hoped that the issued must be solved without any problem and confrontation.

According to Mr. Abullah, no one was involved in the distribution of the cabinet except himself.

“During the formation of the National Unity Government (NUG) no one was in contact with President Ghani, and of course we heard their opinions and consultations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said if the NUG’s agreement was implemented fully, there was less problems. He accepted some failures but stated that flexibility should never be mistaken as weakness.

This comes as Mr. Noor said Saturday that he will not accept his dismissal and will stand against the move by the NUG.

The ousted governor of Balkh attacked CE Abdullah and called him a snake up in one’s own sleeves.

He went further saying he would break Abdullah’s teeth.

But in response, Abdullah said: “I assure everyone that I will look after my health, and take care of my teeth.”