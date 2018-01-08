Abdullah Rejects Gilani’s Claim About Presence of Taliban Leaders in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 08, 2018 5:17 pm)

Afghan Chief Executive (CE) Abdullah Abdullah has rejected the recent remarks by Hamid Gailani, Chairman of Mahaz-e-Milli party that the Taliban leaders are inside Afghanistan.

“It is very clear that the Taliban leaders and their training centers, bases are outside Afghanistan and the world knows who support and sponsors them,” said CE Abdullah.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) also called Gilani’s claim against the national interests.

“The Taliban leaders are on the other side of the Durand Line in Pakistan and the International Community accepts it,” NDS statement said.

Previously, Gailani claimed that most of Taliban leaders are inside Afghanistan and they are ready for negotiations.

“It is very unfortunate that Mr. Gilani acts as a Taliban spokesperson. We count his remarks a service to Taliban and Pakistan’s ISI,” said Shekiba Hashemi, a Parliament Member.

Meanwhile, the head of U.S. Central Intelligence agency (CIA) said Pakistan still supports terrorists and provide safe havens for them inside its soil.

“We see the Pakistanis continuing to provide safe harbour, havens inside of Pakistan for terrorists who present risks to the United States of America,” CIA chief Mike Popmpeo said.

“We are doing our best to inform the Pakistanis that this is no longer going to be acceptable. So this conditioned aid, we have given them a chance. If they fix this problem, we are happy to continue to engage with them and be their partner. But if they don’t, we’re going to protect America,” Pompeo added.

Recently, the Trump administration announced its decision to suspend the aid to Pakistan, saying it would remain frozen until Islamabad takes “decisive action” against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.