Abdullah Introduced Naderi as Head of Independent Administrative Reforms Commission

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah officially introduced Nader Nadery as the Head of Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) on Saturday.

Abdullah called his introduction as a step toward strengthening the administrative services and emphasized that the commission must remain “independent, non-political and must work based on meritocracy”.

The new chief of the Administrative Reforms Commission thanked the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders and called the position a “very heavy responsibility on his shoulders”.

Nadery vowed that he would not make “hastily decisions”, but insisted to seriously take actions to tackle corruption.

President Ashraf Ghani appointed Nadery in the position about seven months ago, but a dispute was erupted between the NUG leaders over his appointment.

At first, Abdullah strongly rejected Naderi’s appointment for the post, reasoning how a person could run such a post without having experience in running governmental offices.

On that time, Ghani’s office said in a statement that he has been appointed for the post in a bid to help further align and consolidate the affairs of the relevant department and further take advantage of the academic experiences and reserves of the relevant individuals.

Currently, Nadery also serves as President Ghani’s senior advisor on strategic and public relations’ affairs.

He has completed his higher education in the field of political sciences and law in Kabul University and obtained Masters degree in the field of international affairs from George Washington University and has completed his professional education in leadership at Kennedy faculty in Harvard University.

Nadery has served as the representative of the youth generation of the country in peace negotiations of the United Nations organized for Afghanistan in 2001 at Bonn city of Germany, besides serving as spokesman and elected representative of the civil society for the Independent Commission of the Grand Council (Loya Jirga) which elected the leader of the transitional government in 2002.

His other prominent roles include service as the member of the independent human rights commission of Afghanistan, member of the global council for fragile states in global economic forum, adviser for the transitional government of Libya in 2012, and head of the international advisers mission for strengthening law and judicial affairs for Libya.

The Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission of Afghanistan (IARCSC) aim to contribute to capacity building of Afghan civil servant and professional in leadership, management or public administration and gender policy in the Afghan reconstruction process.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam