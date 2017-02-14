Officials in Ministry of Defense rejected sangin district control fall into Taliban hands, earlier local …Read More »
4 hours ago
5 hours ago
Three Day Exhibition Fruitful for Domestic Products: MAIL
Officials in Ministry Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said the three days of exhibition …
1 day ago
US Secretary of State Stressed on Dealing IS in Lasting Defeat During Anti-Daesh Summit
Foreign ministers from 68 countries meet in Washington on Wednesday to agree on the next steps to de…
1 day ago
Afghan Forces Launch ‘KHALID’ Operation in Insecure Provinces
Afghan security forces have launched a new operation under the name of “KHALID” and will…
1 day ago
Intelligence Reports: Iran Supports Taliban in Bordering Areas
Intelligence reports in Farah province show that Iran created military camps in bordering areas with…
Three Day Exhibition Fruitful for Domestic Products: MAIL
Officials in Ministry Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said the three days of exhibition of …Read More »
National Farmer’s Day Marks in Afghanistan
Economy Grew Up in 1395 Comparing to Last Years: Annual Report
Pakistan’s PM Orders Immediate Re-opening of Crossing Borders
Insecurity, Lack of Capacity Main Challenges Against Implementation of Projects: MoE
$270M Stadium to Be Built in Kabul
An Afghan-American businessman will build Perozi stadium worth $270 million in 100 acres of land …Read More »
Afghanistan Scheduled to Visit Zimbabwe for Five-ODI Series in February
Afghanistan Becomes Desert T20 Champion
Afghan Women Football Team Loses 5-1 to India
Lionel Messi Meets Murtaza Ahmadi
UK Parliament Attack: Police Stabbed in Terror Incident
John McCain and Lindsey Graham: Why we need more forces to end the stalemate in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Fails in Counter-Terrorism: Khawaja Asif
US Diplomat Calls on NUG to Hold Transparent, Competitive Parliamentary Election