9/11 Attacks Turning Point as World Realizes Threats of Terrorism: Afghan CE

As the U.S. commemorates 9/11 anniversary, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Monday that the September 09 and 11 attacks were the turning point as the world realized the threats being caused by insurgency.

The September 11 attacks also referred to as 9/11 were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks claimed by al-Qaeda on the United States on September 11, 2001. The attacks killed and injured thousands of people and caused billions in infrastructure and property damage.

“The September 09 and 11 were the turning point in the contemporary history that further attracted attention of the world to the threats posed by insurgency,” Abdullah said.

Calling the insurgency as threat to whole world, Afghan Chief Executive urged the regional countries to jointly combat against this phenomenon.

“We expect regional countries to act responsibility regarding the insurgent groups and fight collectively against this phenomenon,” President Ghani’s Office Spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi said.

Some parliament members, however, criticized the government of failure to make the most use of the opportunity being provided by the U.S. since 2001 in the country.

“Killings and destruction are ongoing in [the country], apart from a certain minority, we haven’t make to most use of the opportunity, “said MP Ramazan Bashar Dost.

It comes as the United States has considered new strategy for Afghanistan to carry on the nearly 16-year-old conflict there.