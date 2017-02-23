7 Killed in DHA Lahore Explosion

An explosion in Lahore’s DHA Y-Block has killed 7 while 15 people have been injured, rescue sources confirmed.

Panic gripped the area a little before noon when a loud explosion resonated across Y-Block in DHA Lahore. The area is a popular shopping center in the DHA locality of the city.

Reports state that the explosion took place at an under construction building. Four cars and 12 motorcycles were also damaged as a result of the blast while the windows of nearby buildings were shattered.

Emergency has been declared at the General Hospital where the injured are being rushed for treatment.

According to initial unconfirmed reports, the explosion was said to be a generator explosion.

However, law enforcement agencies and authorities have not confirmed the nature of the explosion. A tweet sent out by the official Twitter account of the Government of Punjab stated that it was a generator blast.

Earlier on 13 February, at least 14 people including two senior police officials were killed in a suicide bombing near the Punjab Assembly.

Written by: Geo TV