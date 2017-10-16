5 Taliban Insurgents Killed in Afghan Forces Ambush in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2017 2:21 pm)

At least five Taliban militants were killed and three others were wounded in Afghan security forces’ ambush in Baghlan province, the local officials said.

Police in Baghlan said Afghan security forces attacked the armed Taliban militants in Cheshm-e Shir area of Pul-e Khomri when they were passing from Dand-e Shahab area to Dand-e Ghori.

“With providing the security of Afghan forces’ supplies train to Kunduz, police prevent Taliban activities and blow heavy casualties on Taliban,” said Gen. Ekramuddin Saree, Baghlan police commander.

Gen. Ekramuddin noted that Afghan forces have not suffered any casualties during the clash.

The armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.

The importance of Baghlan province is that the main highway which links Kabul to the nine other provinces in the north and northeast of Afghanistan cross Baghalan province.

The Taliban militants, according to Afghan observers, would do their best to gain more ground ahead of winter in the mountainous Afghanistan.