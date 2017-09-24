31 Taliban Killed, Wounded in Dasht-e Archi District of Kunduz

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2017 11:13 am)

At least 11 Taliban were killed and 20 other were wounded in Afghan security forces’ clash with the armed Taliban group in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz province, local officials said.

Afghan local officials said the Afghan security forces have not suffered any casualties in this incident.

According to them, Afghan forces seized a vehicle, four pica, seven Kalashnikovs and a number of arms after the clash.

Kunduz and neighboring provinces were relatively peaceful after the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

In 2009, the Taliban and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, which has integrated into the Taliban’s command structure in the Afghan north, began destabilizing the northern provinces and took control of several districts in Kunduz.