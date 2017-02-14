$270M Stadium to Be Built in Kabul

An Afghan-American businessman will build Perozi stadium worth $270 million in 100 acres of land close to Qargha lake in Kabul city, saying the lands has been purchased and efforts are underway to collect the amount money for the construction of the stadium.

Afghan-American Investor Atta Amin said, “Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the land owners, and work processed up to 80 percent so far.”

Meanwhile Afghan singer Muzhda Jamalzada said, “the land for the stadium purchased, now its fund raising time for the project, and the location of the stadium has determined close to Qargha lake Kabul city.”

Most of the company representatives who attended the gathering praised the efforts.

One of the represent ivies of the company said, “Now we are waiting to see the action steps to be taken.”

No word shared over the date and timing of the construction for the stadium.

Afghanistan does not have standard soccer to hold match games, hopes are underway to see the soccer matches to be hosted in the stadium which will be built in the future in Kabul.

Reported by: Nazira Azim Karimi, Washington