21 Taliban Including A Commander Killed in Kunduz Province

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2017 2:20 pm)

At least 21 Taliban militants including a key commander were killed and eight others were wounded in an ambush by Afghan security forces in Oqtash district of Kunduz province, local officials said.

The armed Taliban group who planned to storm a Police checkpoint in Koor Belaq village of Oqtash district were targeted by Afghan security forces’ ambush on late Friday night.

General Noorullah Qaderi said a Taliban commander named Allah Dad was killed in the incident and one Taliban insurgent was arrested.

Kunduz Police commander, Abdul Hamid Hamidi also said that there were foreign citizens among the corpses.

However, the Taliban group has rejected this incident in a press release.