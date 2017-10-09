2 Afghan Security Forces, 4 Taliban Killed in Clashes in Farah

(Last Updated On: October 09, 2017 11:21 am)

At least two Afghan security forces and four Taliban militants were killed in a clash which erupted when the insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in the center of Farah province, local officials said.

The spokesman of Farah governor, Naser Mehri has stated that the armed Taliban insurgents attacked the “Sawr” checkpoint but were retreated after the Afghan assistant forces arrived at the area.

Mehri further added that an Afghan soldier and two Taliban were also wounded in the clash.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.

The clash comes as the leader of the Taliban extremist group in Afghanistan has reportedly ordered his militants to stop fighting against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL) because the two share common goals. The two groups have been sworn enemies since 2015.

Both organizations are considered terrorist groups by many countries.