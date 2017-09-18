15 Taliban and IS Rebels Killed in Nangarhar & Baghlan

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2017 2:25 pm)

At least nine members of the Islamic State (IS)-Daesh were killed in Nangarhar province, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement.

The statement said the Daesh group suffered a heavy blow by Afghan security forces’ airstrikes in Achin district.

In the meantime, MoI in an another statement said at least six Taliban were killed and eleven others were wounded in Sorkh Kotal area and Cheshme Shir highway of Pul-e Khomri of Baghlan province.

The armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.