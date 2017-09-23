15 Killed in Daesh, Taliban Clash in Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2017 3:57 pm)

At least 15 insurgents were killed and four others were wounded from both Taliban and Daesh groups in Qosh Tapa district of Jawzjan province, local officials claimed.

Afghan local officials said five corpses of Taliban were burned by the Daesh group and the group has seized a number of arms and weapons from the Taliban group.

Spokesman of Jawzjan governor, Muhammad Reza Ghafori said the clash between Daesh and Taliban groups took place in Biksar and Khanqah districts and both sides suffered heavy casualties.

However, the armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.

Last week, the two groups have also clashed in Qosh Tapa district that left four Daesh rebles and two Taliban fighters killed.