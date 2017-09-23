Breaking News

15 Killed in Daesh, Taliban Clash in Jawzjan

Ariana News Leave a comment

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2017 3:57 pm)

At least 15 insurgents were killed and four others were wounded from both Taliban and Daesh groups in Qosh Tapa district of Jawzjan province, local officials claimed.

Afghan local officials said five corpses of Taliban were burned by the Daesh group and the group has seized a number of arms and weapons from the Taliban group.

Spokesman of Jawzjan governor, Muhammad Reza Ghafori said the clash between Daesh and Taliban groups took place in Biksar and Khanqah districts and both sides suffered heavy casualties.

However, the armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.

Last week, the two groups have also clashed in Qosh Tapa district that left four Daesh rebles and two Taliban fighters killed.

About Ariana News

Check Also

President Ghani Says Pakistan ‘Spit’ on My Hand

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2017 5:37 pm)President Ashraf Ghani says that the Taliban and …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News