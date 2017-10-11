13 Taliban Militants Killed in Maiwand District of Kandahar

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2017 2:56 pm)

At least 13 Taliban insurgents were killed in Afghan security forces joint operation in Zardallo area of Maiwand district of Kandahar province, local officials said.

According to the Atal 205 corps press release, the killed Taliban members were mostly involved in destructive attacks and their light and heavy weapons were also destroyed during the operation.

The armed Taliban group has not comment regarding the incident so far.

Kandahar has been the scene of constant militant attacks since 2001. The province is the spiritual heartland of the Taliban and located on the porous border with Pakistan, where the militant group’s leadership is believed to be based.

The Taliban has carried out complex attacks against security forces so far in 2017.