12 Daesh Rebels Killed and Wounded in Kunar

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2017 11:15 am)

At least eight Daesh insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in a clash between Afghan National Police and the militant group in Shagi region, Assad Abad City capital of eastern Kunar province, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement.

The MoI statement said the Islamic State group has launched a coordinated attack on Afghan National police checkpoint Saturday night which suffered heavy casualties.

“Afghan forces seized two rockets, two AK-47 rifles and some amount of ammunition,” the statement said.

MoI further added that two Afghan National Policemen wounded and no civilian was harmed during the clashes.

The Kunar province is a mountainous and forested province, and it has been said that can be a very good hideout for Daesh fighters.

Despite some battlefield successes by Afghan and American special operations troops, IS has continued deadly attacks around Afghanistan, fueling fears that the group is seeking to bring the group´s Middle East conflict to Central Asia.