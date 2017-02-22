Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / 12 Daesh Militants Killed in “Shaheen 25” Operation

12 Daesh Militants Killed in “Shaheen 25” Operation

Ariana News 1 min ago Breaking News, Latest News, Nangarhar, Regional Leave a comment 0 Views

afghan forces

At least 12 Daesh militants were killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement the militants were killed during “Shaheen 25” military operations during the last 24 hours in the vicinity of Haskamina district in Nangarhar.

“Afghan forces killed 12 Daesh terrorists and injured four others including Mullah Naeem, a local commander of the group,” the statement added.

Nine villages of the district have been cleared of insurgents during the operation.

Daesh group has not made a comment about the report yet.

About Ariana News

Check Also

nds

NDS Arrests 2 Taliban Militants in Laghman

Afghan intelligence has arrested two Taliban militants in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan. The National …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News