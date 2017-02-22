12 Daesh Militants Killed in “Shaheen 25” Operation

At least 12 Daesh militants were killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement the militants were killed during “Shaheen 25” military operations during the last 24 hours in the vicinity of Haskamina district in Nangarhar.

“Afghan forces killed 12 Daesh terrorists and injured four others including Mullah Naeem, a local commander of the group,” the statement added.

Nine villages of the district have been cleared of insurgents during the operation.

Daesh group has not made a comment about the report yet.