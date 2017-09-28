12 Afghan Forces Killed in Kandahar Suicide Bombing

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2017 1:37 pm)

At least 12 Afghan security forces were killed when a suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed Humvee detonated himself in Kandahar province, an official said Thursday.

Provincial governor spokesman, Zia Durrani, told Ariana News that the attack took place late on Wednesday in Maroof district.

“Twelve security forces including national police, border police and intelligence troops were killed and four others wounded,” Durrani said.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.