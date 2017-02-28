11 Police Killed in Taliban Insider Attack in Helmand

At least 11 policemen have been killed in an insider attack in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Apparently the incident has taken place by a member of the Taliban militant group who had infiltrated the ranks of the police.

The attack took place late on Monday night in a checkpoint in 2nd police district in Lashkar Gah City, the provincial capital of Helmand.

Reportedly after committing the crime, the attacker has taken the weapons and escaped the scene.

Provincial governor spokesman, Omar Zwak confirmed the incident, saying the incident happened and the case being investigated.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman claimed of responsibility and insisted that 11 policemen had been killed in attack on police checkpoint in “Soargodar” area of Lashkar Gah City.

Helmand province is a stronghold of the Taliban. Over the past month, Afghan security forces have been busy foiling Taliban attacks on some key district of the province, including Lashkar Gah.