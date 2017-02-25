10 Killed as Clashes Erupt in Darzab District of Jawzjan

At least 10 people including a woman have been killed and seven others injured as clashes continuing between the Afghan security forces and militants in Darzab district of the northern Jawzjan province, officials said on Saturday.

Rahmatullah Turkistani, provincial police chief said that Taliban ambushed Afghan local police in Sardara village of Darzab district on Friday afternoon.

He added that the clash is continuing in which a local commander, his wife, four local police and four policemen have been killed.

Turkistani also confirmed that four militants were killed and three others injured in the attack.

Taliban says they have captured the village, a claim that was rejected by the provincial police chief.

Parts of Jawzjan province have been the scene of Taliban and Islamic State (IS) group activities over the past couple of years.

Reported by: Farida Amini