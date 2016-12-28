Ten Islamic State militants including a key commander of the group have been killed in …Read More »
6 hours ago
Anti-Corruption Justice Center Building Inaugurated in Kabul
During a gathering the Anti-Corruption Justice Center building was inaugurated in Kabul, amid the Un…
7 hours ago
MoPH Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign Afghanistan
Officials in Ministry of Public Health will launch a new polio vaccination campaign in the country t…
9 hours ago
National ID-New Voting Cards Holders Can Vote in Election:Faisal
Officials in Chief Executive Office (CEO) have urged that new voting cards will be distributed and N…
12 hours ago
Private Sector Pension Draft Prepared, Submitted to MoJ
The pension scheme of the private sector’s employees has been provided and submitted to the Ministry…
12 hours ago
Afghanistan-China Railway Faces Challenges, Needs More Attention
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says low domestic productivity and lack of marke…
-
Afghanistan-China Railway Faces Challenges, Needs More Attention
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says low domestic productivity and lack of market …Read More »
-
$55M Worth Electricity Projects Signed in Kabul
-
Afghan Envoy Presence Vital in World Trade Organization: ACCI
-
Private Banks Owe $50M Deposits of Projects: MoEW
-
Officials at Industrial Union Demands Special Board to Be Established
-
Afghanistan Scheduled to Visit Zimbabwe for Five-ODI Series in February
Afghanistan Cricket Board has recently agreed to Zimbabwe Cricket’s proposal of playing five One-Day Internationals …Read More »
-
Afghanistan Becomes Desert T20 Champion
-
Afghan Women Football Team Loses 5-1 to India
-
Lionel Messi Meets Murtaza Ahmadi
-
Plane crashes in Colombia with 81 on board, including Brazilian footballers
-
Days of Interventions in Foreign Countries Are Over: Theresa May
British Prime Minister Theresa May who was speaking with the U.S. Republicans on Thursday said …Read More »
-
Russia Says U.S Withdrawal From Afghanistan Would Worsen Situation
-
Top Trump Admin Priority: ‘Eradicating Radical Terror Groups’
-
Over 50 Killed Including Firefighters in Tehran Building Collapse
-
NATO Calls Afghan Forces’ Capabilities Essential for Stability