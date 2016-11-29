Taliban raided on Sunday night over Arghandab district in southern Zabul province, provincial officials said. …Read More »
5 hours ago
Low Amount of Dry Fruits Exported to Abroad: EPAA
Officials at export promotion agency of Afghanistan (EPAA) have expressed concerns over low exportin…
7 hours ago
Kabul City Turned into Military Base
Presence of Afghan security forces from different institutions to neutralize the winter security thr…
7 hours ago
Parliament Failed to Hold Session Due to Lack of Agenda
The Lower House of Parliament failed to hold Monday’s session due to the lack of agenda, while…
8 hours ago
President Ghani Warns to Bring More Reforms in MoD
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has warned that the increase of Afghan security forces’ causalit…
9 hours ago
Taliban Launch Large-Scale Attack on Arghandab District
Taliban raided on Sunday night over Arghandab district in southern Zabul province, provincial offici…
-
Low Amount of Dry Fruits Exported to Abroad: EPAA
Officials at export promotion agency of Afghanistan (EPAA) have expressed concerns over low exporting of …Read More »
-
Construction Companies Seek Standard Banking Services
-
Afghanistan Signs $11M Deal to Build Prefab Housing Factory
-
Residents Criticize Rising of Electricity Bills in Kabul
-
Afghanistan Increases Trade Cooperation with Uzbekistan
-
Afghan Women Football Team Loses 5-1 to India
The Afghan women’s football team lost their first match of 4th SAFF campaign against India …Read More »
-
Lionel Messi Meets Murtaza Ahmadi
-
Plane crashes in Colombia with 81 on board, including Brazilian footballers
-
Afghanistan-Malaysia Football Match Ended in Draw
-
Afghanistan Beach Soccer Team Beats China After Heavy Defeat vs Japan
-
Iran’s Ex-President Rafsanjani Dies Aged 82
Iran’s ex-President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died at the age of 82 as a result …Read More »
-
Obama’s 8-Years Policy Toward Afghanistan Should be Evaluated: Burton
-
US Welcomes Tripartite Talks on Afghanistan
-
Gunman Kills 39 in Istanbul Reina Nightclub Attack
-
Russia, China, Pakistan Worry about Increased IS Threat in Afghanistan