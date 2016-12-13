Officials in the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) have expressed concerns over slow work …Read More »
1 hour ago
Money Exchangers Seek Ways to Exchange Old US Currency
Money exchangers Union at Sarai Shahzada are seeking ways to exchang more than $ 100 million collect…
3 hours ago
Nearly 500 Cadets Graduates from Kabul Police Academy
Nearly 500 new cadets were graduated from Kabul police academy after receiving necessary military- p…
3 hours ago
Afghan Parliament Approves Draft Budget For 1396 Fiscal year
The Lower House of Parliament approved the budget for 1396 fiscal year with majority of votes on Mon…
4 hours ago
IEC to Announce Parliamentary Election Date Next Month
Afghanistan Independent Election Commission (IEC) has said to announce the parliamentary election da…
4 hours ago
The World Bank: A New Strategy to Support Growth and Stability in Afghanistan
Agriculture accounts for 56 percent of employment in Afghanistan and sector growth plays a key role …
-
Money Exchangers Seek Ways to Exchange Old US Currency
Money exchangers Union at Sarai Shahzada are seeking ways to exchang more than $ 100 …Read More »
-
Taliban Collects Nearly 6 Million AFN From Electricity Bills Annually: DABS
-
Honey Production Increases by 10% in 2016
-
MPs Reject Next Year’s Budget Again
-
Afghanistan Speaks of Slowness for TAPI Project’s Implementation
-
Afghan Women Football Team Loses 5-1 to India
The Afghan women’s football team lost their first match of 4th SAFF campaign against India …Read More »
-
Lionel Messi Meets Murtaza Ahmadi
-
Plane crashes in Colombia with 81 on board, including Brazilian footballers
-
Afghanistan-Malaysia Football Match Ended in Draw
-
Afghanistan Beach Soccer Team Beats China After Heavy Defeat vs Japan
-
Obama’s Farewell Speech: ISIL Will Be Destroyed
President Barack Obama said goodbye to the people of America on Tuesday night, declaring that …Read More »
-
Iran’s Ex-President Rafsanjani Dies Aged 82
-
Obama’s 8-Years Policy Toward Afghanistan Should be Evaluated: Burton
-
US Welcomes Tripartite Talks on Afghanistan
-
Gunman Kills 39 in Istanbul Reina Nightclub Attack