Huge number of the religious scholars, local residents of Kot district of Nangarhar province in …Read More »
10 hours ago
We Need US Strengthens in Afghanistan: MoD
Officials in Ministry of Defense have stated that terrorism still exists in Afghanistan and we need …
11 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Carpet Weaving Industry at Risk of Ruin: ACCI
Officials at Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have expressed concerns saying the …
1 day ago
Afghanistan Should Not Turn Into Safe Haven for Terrorists: US Ex-Commander
US retired general, ex-CIA chief David Petraeus stresses on Washington’s mission to not allow …
1 day ago
Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Steeped in Corruption
The recent findings of Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee indicat…
1 day ago
Executive Office: Atta Muhamad Noor Started Talks with Presidency as CEO of Jamiat Party
Afghanistan Executive Office says the acting governor of Balkh, Atta Muhammad Noor started talks wit…
-
Afghanistan’s Carpet Weaving Industry at Risk of Ruin: ACCI
Officials at Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have expressed concerns saying the country’s …Read More »
-
Central Bank Criticizes Maintenance of Bank Notes By Residence
-
EU Funds €2.5M Project to Improve Afghan Agriculture System
-
Saffron Production Should be Accelerated: ACCI
-
Afghanistan-China Railway Faces Challenges, Needs More Attention
-
Afghanistan Scheduled to Visit Zimbabwe for Five-ODI Series in February
Afghanistan Cricket Board has recently agreed to Zimbabwe Cricket’s proposal of playing five One-Day Internationals …Read More »
-
Afghanistan Becomes Desert T20 Champion
-
Afghan Women Football Team Loses 5-1 to India
-
Lionel Messi Meets Murtaza Ahmadi
-
Plane crashes in Colombia with 81 on board, including Brazilian footballers
-
Afghanistan Should Not Turn Into Safe Haven for Terrorists: US Ex-Commander
US retired general, ex-CIA chief David Petraeus stresses on Washington’s mission to not allow Afghanistan …Read More »
-
Iranian Icon Googoosh Barred from Entering U.S. Due to Trump’s Travel Ban
-
Days of Interventions in Foreign Countries Are Over: Theresa May
-
Russia Says U.S Withdrawal From Afghanistan Would Worsen Situation
-
Top Trump Admin Priority: ‘Eradicating Radical Terror Groups’